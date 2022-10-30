Steelers facing special teams shortage that could get ugly vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are big underdogs on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, as they will be up against the only undefeated remaining team in the league in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers are not looking good this season, and it just got worse for them as they don’t appear to have a kicker on the roster who is ready to play versus Philly.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Steelers ruled out K Chris Boswell for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles due to a groin injury.”

Furthermore, Field Yates underscored how dire the outlook of the kicker room of the Steelers — a room that is empty of healthy bodies at the moment.

“That leaves the Steelers with no healthy kicker on their 53-man roster or practice squad right now. Sounds like they’ll have to make a last minute call to get someone signed to the practice squad and elevated for tomorrow.”

Missing a usually reliable kicker like Boswell is a tough break for the Steelers, who are already having a hard time finding ways to put points on the board. The Steelers, who are coming off a 16-10 loss on the road to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, are second-worst in the NFL this season with just 15.3 points per game. They are also just 30th overall in total offense with only 298.6 total yards per contest.

The Steelers are just 2-5 through seven games this season and will have to coax a gem from their defense, especially, to keep up with the Eagles.