Steelers’ outlook on trading Chase Claypool, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be on track to receive a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It might be in their best interest to start selling off some pieces to accumulate more draft capital like the Carolina Panthers are doing. One such player that could be on the move is Chase Claypool.

With Diontae Johnsson, Pat Freiermuth and rookie George Pickens starting to emerge as the Steelers’ key trio of pass-catchers, Claypool seems more likely to be traded. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Pittsburgh doesn’t seem likely to move him at this time.

“Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be [in a] deal, barring a shift,” Rapoport writes. Claypool has 225 receiving yards on 23 catches on 36 targets across six games this season. There are rumors that state that rival teams may be willing to pay a lot in a trade for the 24-year-old but Pittsburgh isn’t ready to budge.

The Steelers seem likely to miss the playoffs after barely making it last year and deciding between two not-so-good quarterbacks for this season. It’s not time to bottom out completely and trade stars like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick but other guys with trade value should be considered.

With so many teams looking into wide receivers, the Steelers could end up getting a haul for Claypool if they choose to trade him.