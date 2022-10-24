To say that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been awful is a massive understatement. Seven weeks into the season, and their attacks have remained as anemic as they were last season. The hope was that Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement would open up opportunities for the team. Instead… well, we get this.

After yet another loss that saw the offense sputter, a Steelers player finally spoke out about the state of their attack. Chase Claypool was critical of their offensive philosophy after getting only 10 points in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver said that the team needs to try and utilize the long-ball more than they have been. (via Brooke Pryor)

“It’s a little harder to score when it’s like a 10-15 play drive, bc everything has to go right. If you’re nickel and diming, you get 5 ypp, which is fine for time of possession, but sometimes we just want to go score now.”

Claypool also expressed his thoughts on the Steelers’ offense in general, saying that the team needs to figure themselves out now.

“I mean, I feel like I’ve heard that every week, you know? How close are we? I think it’s too late in the season to be close to anything. I think if we’re close, we have to get there next week.”

The expectations for the Steelers this season was admittedly low, but they have been much, MUCH worse than people expected. This might be a rebuilding year, but that’s not an excuse for their terrible play, especially with the talent they have. We’ll see if Claypool’s public statements fire them up, or if it will lead to a trade.