Pittsburgh Steelers kick returner Gunner Olszewski has something to prove. After losing his job temporarily during the 2022 NFL season, the Steelers special teams player seems to be using any doubters he might have as motivation for the 2023 NFL season.

A 2020 First-team All-Pro selection as a member of the New England Patriots, Gunner Olszewski started last season atop the Steelers' depth chart. That quickly changed after he muffed two punts in three games. Olszewski's miscue in Week 2 played a role in costing the Steelers during a 17-14 loss against the Patriots.

“If you want to define me by one play, go ahead,” Olszewski said, via The Tribune-Review. “But doubt me? I hope you do.”

Olszewski regained his position as Pittsburgh's top returner when his replacement, Steven Sims, suffered an injury. Even with Sims gone and Olszewski still with the Steelers, the 26-year-old believes he has to earn the job as the No. 1 kick and punt returner this summer.

“I feel like they are hopefully going to try to give everybody in that room a chance to put their best foot forward, and I look forward to putting my best foot forward in the preseason,” Olszewski said.

“Last year, it felt like the job was given to me, and I don’t want that again. I have never had anything handed to me, so I am looking forward to proving myself to the coaches and my teammates.”

Pittsburgh's average of 21.2 yards per kick return ranked 25th in the NFL last year. Only two teams had fewer returns of at least 20 yards.