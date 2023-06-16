The NFL has implemented a new rule for kickoffs. As such, this rule has been a hot topic of discussion. Now, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and returner Gunner Olszewski has joined in on the chatter, per Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“A bunch of people are trying to get rid of our part of the game. That’s how we feel about it. They feel like special teams are dangerous. Football is a dangerous game. You can’t ever take that out of it. I hate it for the game, but it’s the rule now. I’m just rolling with it.”

Of course, Olszewski has made a living returning kicks and was with the New England Patriots before making his way to the Steelers last offseason. After he signed a two-year deal, he appeared in 16 games but returned just three kicks and eight punts.

The rule implemented allows the ball to be placed at the 25-yard line if a player calls for a fair catch during a kickoff or the kick after the safety. So, in theory, the league is slowly getting rid of kickoffs in an attempt to improve player safety.

But, for players such as Gunner Olszewski, he admits there isn't much the league can do to change the game in that direction: “You can’t un-dangerous the game of football, in my opinion. We know what we sign up for…They’re taking chances away from us.”

Nonetheless, Olszewski's comments align with that of many others, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who also wasn't thrilled with the NFL's new rule.