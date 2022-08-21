Only one NFL squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers, selected a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Since the Steelers already drafted Kenny Pickett this year, they are most likely out of the quarterback market for the 2023 NFL draft. That’s interesting since next year’s draft class is predicted to feature a high level of quarterback talent.

Instead, the Steelers should focus on acquiring players who can support Pickett in the years to come. They also need the talent to keep the team competitive for regular postseason appearances.

Between now and next April, the Steelers will have plenty of time to narrow down their top options. Having said that, there are a few players that should be on the minds of their front office and supporters right now.

Here are the top NFL Draft prospects Steelers fans must follow in 2023.

NFL Draft prospects Steelers fans must watch

3. Jordan Addison

Recently, wide receiver Jordan Addison has made headlines for reportedly finding a new home in collegiate football. He just had a tremendous season, which would have made him the best receiver in the 2022 class had he been eligible.

Unfortunately, he was not qualified to leave college. He had to go back to university instead. He had a great connection with Kenny Pickett at Pitt, but Pickett’s departure for the NFL may have caused him to consider alternative programs. Now, he’s playing for the USC Trojans.

Looking ahead, Addison will probably be the best WR prospect in the 2023 class. One thing to consider is Diontae Johnson’s future with the Steelers. That remains uncertain because he might depart in free agency following this season.

The Steelers would love to have both Addison and Pickett together because they are both top 10 talents. It appears that Pittsburgh is attempting to replicate what the Cincinnati Bengals accomplished with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase a few years back. If they can succeed in doing this, Steelers fans will be elated.

2. Will Anderson Jr.

After his second season, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was probably prepared to jump to the NFL.

During his junior season, the top defensive prospect in the class of the 2023 NFL Draft should terrorize any offensive line he comes up against.

Last year, Anderson earned 17.5 sacks for the Crimson Tide. It wouldn’t be surprising if he recorded 20 sacks in 2022.

In the next draft, Anderson ought to be the first pick for every team that doesn’t need a quarterback.

The Steelers should prioritize selecting Anderson, but if they land in a position to get him, it also means they played poorly in 2022.

Take note that every season, fans expect the Steelers to be a playoff contender. They would need to have a severe decline in performance for them to be in an early draft position to possibly get Anderson next spring.

Of course, anything can still happen in the next season. Keep in mind that, at this time last year, Pickett wasn’t even considered a quarterback prospect who could land with the Steelers. Funny how things can happen, eh?

1. Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter is the next outstanding Georgia Bulldog defensive lineman. He will certainly play in the NFL in 2023. Although many are aware of how highly regarded Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis were in this year’s draft, many believe that Carter can do better.

He possesses the size and explosiveness to have a fantastic final year in college this year. Recall that several of Georgia’s starters left for the draft before the start of the season. Consequently, Carter has “breakout player” written all over him. With the way Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recruits, the Bulldogs will be largely dependent on players like Carter to replace those who have departed the club.

With so many starters who were lost this summer, Carter will be one of the Steelers’ top defensive weapons. They should still contend to win another National Championship. Carter should have a solid season in terms of defensive metrics. He had to wait for a while in the background, but now he has a great opportunity to shine under the spotlight.

Looking ahead, even though the Steelers recently selected defensive end DeMarvin Leal in the third round, they may still require a defensive lineman. Remember that both Tyson Alualu and Cam Heyward are aging and may eventually retire. This position may become crucial in a year as Stephon Tuitt’s future is also uncertain. Carter could be a golden pick for the Steelers in 2023.