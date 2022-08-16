Diontae Johnson fires back at allegations in recent lawsuit

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s offseason has been taking some wild turns. Apart from having a contract negotiation with the Steelers, Johnson is also now facing a lawsuit after he allegedly did not deliver on his promise to appear in a youth football camp back in May.

Johnson and his camp have now responded to no-show allegation by FlexWork Sports Management, the company suing the NFL wideout, with a statement released Tuesday morning.

“The allegations that Diontae Johnson purposely failed to appear to his scheduled youth football camp are completely false, per Johnson’s agent Brad Cicala of QC Sports and Johnson’s attorney Adam Kenner. What Flexworks conveniently leaves out of this story are the countless breaches of the arrangement with Mr. Johnson, including failure to facilitate his timely arrival.”

Diontae Johnson’s side also said that even though FlexWork failed to provide the player with the proper logistics to get to the camp, Johnson still “made his own attempts to make it to the camp.” It also adds that “unfortunately, those attempts were unsuccessful due to flight delays and cancellations.”

Obviously, this issue is a distraction for Diontae Johnson, but he also can’t just ignore it altogether. For now, he will just have to control what he can and hope that it all gets cleared sooner than later.

Diontae Johnson and the Steelers will kick off their 2022 NFL season schedule on the road against the reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals in Sept. 11.