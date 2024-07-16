LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the middle of an offseason that has somehow simultaneously been highly eventful and also not gotten the team any closer to championship contention in an increasingly crowded Western Conference landscape. James is currently overseas with Team USA as they tune up for the upcoming Paris Olympics, while Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and company back home haven't made any consequential roster moves that would figure to seriously alter the course of the franchise.

One person who claims to have had a bit of a volatile relationship with James over the years is ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, who has been known for, among other things, constantly making sure his audience members are aware that he does indeed know and talk to the players he covers.

Recently, Smith took to The OGs Show podcast to discuss.

“I don't have the greatest relationship with LeBron James. I don't give a d**n about not having the greatest relationship with LeBron James,” said Smith, via ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “I know he's a great father, a great family man, a great basketball ambassador, a great role model. I want him to get an ownership stake in the new Las Vegas franchise… You think I enjoy having to say ‘Yo bro you were scared to shoot in the 4th quarter in that Finals series vs Dallas?' I don't enjoy it. We talk basketball… the second you give him major props about what he accomplished, he'll soak it all in. The second you criticize him, ‘well you know, I'm just trying to be here for the kids.'”

While some fans may be skeptical of how many in depth conversations James and Stephen A. Smith have actually had in reality, Smith sure seems to not appreciate his perspective on them.

A frustrating offseason

Heading into this offseason, the Lakers were clearly in need of some drastic changes if they wanted to keep pace with the Denver Nuggets, who lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost to the Dallas Mavericks, who lost to the Boston Celtics. It was obvious that Los Angeles was not just one but several steps behind the field.

Fast forward a couple of months, and not much has happened that figures to actually change their fortunes on the basketball court. JJ Redick being brought in as the new coach is certainly interesting if nothing else, and Bronny James being drafted is a nice story, although as his Summer League struggles continue to mount, it's looking increasingly unlikely that he will play a role with the team this season.

In any case, James had previously offered to take a pay cut if the Lakers were able to lure in a prized free agent, and no such occurrence materialized. James and teammate Anthony Davis have to be frustrated by what they've seen from the Lakers brass so far this offseason as so many of the teams around them continue to get better.