Former Ohio State football player James Laurinaitis is talking some friendly trash to another former player. Laurinaitis says he could beat Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman at the new EA Sports College Football video game. It is the latest in a series of boasts the former Ohio State football linebacker has made about the game.

“I remember Marcus Freeman being salty because in the 2007 and 2008 games, our junior and senior years, I was ranked higher than he was. That really bothered him,” Laurinaitis said, per The Athletic.

Both Freeman and Laurinaitis played for Ohio State football more than 15 years ago. The EA Sports College Football game was not issued for several years, before the 2025 edition got a release this July. It seems the former linebacker would like to play again with his former teammate, who now leads the Fighting Irish football program.

“Marcus was terrible at the game, all right? Let’s just put that out there. He’s my boy, but I used to whip up on him all the time. We used to play all the time,” Laurinaitis added. “There was nothing but pure joy when you played that game. I’m sure he did (win sometimes), but it didn’t feel like it. I had to have over a 90 percent winning percentage against him.”

Laurinaitis is claiming to be a EA Sports College Football master

Laurinaitis is now an assistant coach with Ohio State football. The former linebacker threw down the gauntlet this spring, challenging players to play him at the new edition of the college football video game.

“I don’t plan on getting a system. I don’t know what PlayStation we’re on now,” Laurinaitis said in May, per radio station 97.1 the Fan. “We could be on – are we on five? That sounds great. I’m sure they have one in the Woody. I’m almost positive they have one in the Woody. They’ll get the game there and then I’ll have to teach these young kids a lesson.”

The new EA College Football game is taking the gaming world by storm. The trailer has more than 3 million views on YouTube. Players seemed to love getting to navigate the game, before the software was officially released in July. Colorado football player Travis Hunter caused some drama when he took a shot at his own offensive line while playing the game during a livestream. His comments received clarification later on from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

It would be a lot of fun to see Laurinaitis and Freeman go at it on a livestream. It could even turn into a charity type of event, with the loser donating to the winner's favorite charity. Although Laurinaitis is talking a good deal of smack, he does also admit that he is a bit rusty.

“I have three daughters now. Coaching cramps the free time to play video games,” Laurinaitis said, per The Athletic.

Ohio State football and Notre Dame football fans can only hope for a showdown between these two former players and coaches.