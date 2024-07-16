The Milwaukee Bucks have not made any blockbuster moves this summer after an injury-ravaged playoffs last season. However, star guard Damian Lillard will now get to play with his former teammate again.

Free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr. is headed to Milwaukee, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Free agent G Gary Trent Jr. has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of

@klutchsports tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Trent reunites with Damian Lillard and joins a Bucks organization that recruited him hard to chase a title with them.”

Trent spent two-and-a-half seasons with Lillard as a Portland Trail Blazer before getting traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2021. Over six seasons in the NBA, the Duke alum has averaged 14.3 points per game on 42.2% shooting, including a 38.6% clip from deep.

The move spawned a spicy tweet, via Sporting News' Josh Eberley.

“Weird situation with the new financial realities of the NBA but there might be 75 players getting paid more than Gary Trent Jr, who are in fact not better than Gary Trent Jr,” Eberly said.

Milwaukee presumably landed Trent for the veteran minimum, which caps an impressive summer by the team's front office. With the team only able to hand out minimum deals due to salary-cap stress, it still managed to land Trent, Delon Wright, and Taurean Prince.

For Trent's level of service time, the minimum deal is most likely worth $3 million. That's a monumental downgrade from his $18.6 million wage last season, but he made the sacrifice to join a contender.

Will Trent cash in on his pay cut with a ring?

The Bucks will be a deeper team this season