There is perhaps no NBA player under more scrutiny coming into the 2024-25 season than the Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James. Everything he does is going to be under a microscope. Bronny James was the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he's being analyzed as if he was the No. 1 pick. While some may have disagreed with the Lakers drafting Bronny, there is at least one veteran NBA executive who believes the Lakers made the right pick as per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com.

“I don't think it's a stretch at all for him to be a 55th pick,” the executive said. “You could say it is after the year he had as a freshman, but what he accomplished leading up to his freshman year and he played really well in the (NBA Draft) Combine – and he had one really good game at the Combine – that part? That makes him more than a valid pick.

“I would take Bronny over I-don't-know-how-many players in that second round. I think all the controversy stuff is a lot to do about nothing.”

Bronny James made his NBA debut during Summer League first at the California Classic and then moving over to Las Vegas. His performances have drawn a ton of attention, both good and bad. But the question remains whether or not it's fair to heap such heavy criticism and lofty expectations for a second round pick.

Bronny James set to navigate rookie season with Lakers



With the NBA Draft in the rearview, the real work begins for Bronny James. He signed a standard contract for four years and worth a little more than $7 million. Compared to other players drafted recently around his draft range, that's not unheard of for a second round pick contrary to what social media would have you believe.

Bronny's first NBA level game came at the California Class when the Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings. He finished with four points, two rebounds and two assists. His second game came against the Miami Heat and he finished with three points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocked shots.

With the shift to Las Vegas, Bronny's first game came against the Houston Rockets. He finished that game with eight points, five rebounds and two steals. Through the three games, while Bronny's offensive game has struggled, it's been his defense and other aspects that have translated.

Part of what caused a high level of scrutiny over Bronny being drafted was his underwhelming freshman season at USC. But according to the anonymous NBA executive, Bronny shouldn't be judged on that lone season for good reason.

“I mean, I don't think that one year he had is an indication of who he was or what he is or certainly not what he can be,” the exec said. “The Lakers probably saw him working out and hanging around the team. They saw something good in him, so why not take him? A lot of people saw good things in him, but I think they were scared off.”