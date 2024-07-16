The Houston Texans have had an exciting 2024 NFL Free Agency period. Their efforts to improve their roster have further grown, given the news on former Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus. Houston and Cephus have agreed to a deal following his season-long suspension for betting, per Ari Meirov.

Quintez Cephus was part of a group that was suspended in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy. The most notable name in that group was Jameson Williams, Cephus' ex-teammate who was slapped with a six-game suspension. After being suspended by the league, Cephus was released by Detroit. He landed a brief opportunity with the Buffalo Bills during the spring of 2024 but was released to make room for another roster spot. Cephus now looks to add serviceable depth to the rapidly rising Texans.

Cephus' most notable year of production came during his rookie year with the Lions. The former Wisconsin Badger played 13 games and amassed a career-high 349 yards on 20 receptions. He joins a highly-touted Texans receiver room.

In early April, Houston engaged in a thrilling trade to acquire Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. The former All-Pro receiver looks to take the Texans' offense to another level.

Diggs is coming off an impressive tenure with the Buffalo. He started his Bills career in 2020 after five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. His first year in Buffalo was historic. The former Maryland Terrapin amassed a career-high 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. As a result, he earned his first and lone All-Pro honor.

Diggs continued his stout production for three more years and was the Bills' top receiver. His tenure did not result in a Super Bowl appearance, but his contributions helped elevate the Bills offense. Now, he will continue his efforts alongside rising fourth-year receiver Nico Williams.

Texans continue preparation for 2024-25 season after adding several pieces

Houston added one of the most serviceable running backs in the league to their roster during the 2024 offseason. The Texans landed ex-Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon in a trade during the 2024 offseason, as ClutchPoints previously noted.

Mixon was one of Cincinnati's greatest offensive weapons since the team drafted him in 2017. From day one, Mixon showed great promise. He leapt from 625 yards and 4 touchdowns during his rookie year to 1,168 yards and 8 TDs in his second.

The former Oklahoma Sooner later saw his best season come in 2021. Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 TDs in 16 games played. In addition, he earned his first and lone Pro Bowl selection. Ironically, Mixon's best year was the same year the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl 56.

Mixon now comes off a season where he played a career-high 17 games, amassing 1,034 rushing yards and nine TDs. The coveted RB adds a great dynamic to Houston's offense alongside CJ Stroud and Stefon Diggs.

Stroud is coming off an incredible rookie season with the Texans. He won the NFL's 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and led Houston a second-round showing in the playoffs. Stroud looks to continue leading the Texans to great success amid their plethora of offseason moves.