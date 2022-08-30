Steven Kwan, Adley Rutschman get real on each other’s seasons amid AL Rookie of the Year race

The Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles are set to kickoff a three game series in Cleveland on Tuesday. Both teams feature former Oregon State baseball standouts on their rosters. The Guardians’ Steven Kwan and Orioles’ Adley Rutschman were teammates during their time at Oregon State. And they are now in the race for American League Rookie of the Year. Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners leads the race, but Kwan and Rutschman are enjoying tremendous rookie seasons.

They both spoke on each other’s success ahead of the Guardians and Orioles game on Tuesday, via Bally Sports Cleveland.

“I’m obviously biased, but I think Oregon State is a really, really special place,” Steven Kwan said. “Recruit on character, talent comes second. Lot of hard-work, grit. I think it is obviously showing. There is a lot of success with a lot of (Beavers) in the majors right now.”

“Nothing has really surprised me about him (Kwan),” Adley Rutschman said. “It’s just the kind of guy he is. Just the kind of player he is. He plays hard, that catch he had a couple days ago was pretty cool.”

Both Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschman are in the midst of impressive rookie campaigns. Kwan is slashing .298/.372/.390 on the year. Rutschman owns a .363 OBP, OPS of over .800, and has 8 home runs in under 80 games.

Kwan and Rutschman have been vital to the Guardians and Orioles success this year as well. Cleveland currently leads the AL Central while Baltimore is fighting for a Wild Card spot in the American League standings.

It will be entertaining to see the former Oregon State baseball teammates go head-to-head this week.