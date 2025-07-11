The Cincinnati Reds are playing some good baseball right now, but there is still more to be desired. The Reds are 48-46 on the year, and they sit just 3.0 games back of a Wild Card spot in the National League. With the playoffs in reach, and the MLB trade deadline approaching, Cincinnati has to make a decision right now on whether or not to be buyers or sellers.

As it stands right now, the Reds are shaping up to be buyers. There is a chance for them to make the playoffs for the first time since the shortened 2020 season, and the first time in a full season since 2013. Cincinnati should take full advantage of that as the July 31st trade deadline inches closer and closer.

With that in mind, there is one specific trade the Reds can make that would significantly increase their playoff chances heading into the second half of the season.

Reds trade for Steven Kwan from the Cleveland Guardians

Jeff Passan of ESPN mentioned Steven Kwan as a possible trade candidate for the Reds. A bat like Kwan's is just what the Reds need to become true contenders. Their starting rotation is looking good, and Hunter Greene is making his way back from injury, so pitching is not going to be the issue.

On the season, Kwan is slashing .292/.350/.408 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 3o walks to just 33 strikeouts, 11 stolen bases, and 39 runs scored in 88 games played. Additionally, the left-handed hitter is a very reliable outfielder when it comes to the defensive side of things.

The one thing that is going to make it very hard for Cincinnati to acquire Kwan is his contract. The All-Star still has two more years of club control after this one, which is something the Guardians may not want to lose. That contract, plus Kwan's All-Star status is going to make him a very expensive player to acquire.

What would it take for the Reds to acquire Kwan?

The simple answer is a whole lot. If the Reds want to improve their lineup and get a player like Kwan, they will need to open up their farm system and make almost nobody untouchable. However, for the sake of this exercise, we will be giving a hypothetical trade that could land Kwan in Cincinnati.

Guardians Trade: Steven Kwan

Reds Trade: RHP Chase Petty (No. 5 prospect), SS Edwin Arroyo (No. 7 prospect), and RHP Zach Maxwell (No. 23 prospect)

Chase Petty is one of the better prospects in baseball. He made his MLB debut this year, but the struggles have been real. He has given up 14 hits in 6.0 innings pitched, while walking eight batters. Petty does not seem quite ready for the big leagues, but his talent and potential are there. With the Reds rotation looking the way it is, trading Petty would not be the end of the world.

Edwin Arroyo is another very good prosect, but again, the asking price for Kwan is going to be high. Arroyo is currently in Double-A, and he is swinging the bat very well. He is batting .278 with an OPS of .688. His OPS is down from his past years in the minors, but he makes a lot of contact, and can usually steal some bags. This is not his best season, but it is his first full year in Double-A. The Reds are set at shortstop for the time being, and there are other prospects in the organization that play the position. Arroyo is an expendable asset for Cincinnati.

Zach Maxwell is currently in Triple-A for the Reds, and he has yet to make his debut. The Guardians could use a pitcher like Maxwell almost immediately. There are rumblings that Cleveland could move on from Emmanuel Clase, which would leave a massive hole in their bullpen. That is where Maxwell comes into play. He is a strikeout pitcher with a fastball that touches 103. Now, Cleveland would have to teach him to have better command, but that type of arm and size (6'6, 275 lbs) is enticing. Replacing Clase with Maxwell could be an option for the Guardians.