The Cleveland Guardians snapped a brutal 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Houston Astros this week. While manager Stephen Vogt wasn’t concerned about the skid, it’s been an up-and-down season for the Guardians despite another impressive campaign from Jose Ramirez.

The Guardians’ third baseman made his seventh-career MLB All-Star Game this year. However, Ramirez has decided not to play in the 2025 Midsummer Classic, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The Astros’ Isaac Paredes will replace him in the exhibition.

Ramirez was selected to start the All-Star Game for the fourth time but he pulled out of the contest after a physically taxing first half. While he hasn’t missed any significant time, Ramirez has been banged up this season. He suffered a right ankle sprain against the Blue Jays in May and most recently dealt with a right forearm injury after getting plunked by Toronto starter Kevin Gausman.

Jose Ramirez looks to lead the Guardians on second-half turnaround

Ramirez made MLB history with another strong start this year. He led his team in hits, doubles, home runs, runs scored, RBI and stolen bases after the first 65 games of the season for the third time in his career. He's the only player to manage the feat more than once in the modern era. The accomplishment demonstrates Ramirez’s importance to Cleveland.

So it makes sense that Ramirez’s worst slump of the season came during the Guardians’ 10-game winless streak. The 13th-year veteran slashed just .097/.200/.195 with one home run, one RBI and one run scored in 31 at-bats during Cleveland’s skid.

Fortunately for the Guardians, Ramirez has pulled out of his funk. He’s hitting .333 with a 1.343 OPS, three home runs, six RBI and three stolen bases in his last five games. And Cleveland has responded by winning its last two matchups.

On the season Ramirez is now hitting .299 with a .867 OPS. He has 16 homers, 44 RBI, 48 runs scored and 24 steals with a 140 OPS+ and 3.1 bWAR in 87 games.

Despite the recent turnaround, the Guardians' struggles cost them in the standings. Cleveland was two games above .500 and 8.5 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central when the losing streak began on June 26. The team is now four games under .500 and 15.5 games back in the division entering play on Wednesday.