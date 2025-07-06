With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Cleveland Guardians are reportedly considering moving veteran first baseman Carlos Santana, and the Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential destination.

Cleveland is expected to entertain trade offers for Santana by the end of July as they evaluate whether to remain in the playoff race or pivot toward 2026, according to reporting by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Guardians currently sit 14.5 games back in the AL Central and six games out of a Wild Card spot, leaving front office leadership weighing their options amid a difficult season.

Santana, 39, rejoined Cleveland on a one-year, $12 million deal this past offseason after productive stints with several teams, including a Gold Glove campaign with the Minnesota Twins in 2024. He remains a steady presence both offensively and defensively and has continued to demonstrate his value for clubs seeking experienced bats at a manageable price.

Boston, currently in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, could benefit from added depth at first base and designated hitter. Santana’s postseason experience and leadership could make him an attractive short-term fit as the Red Sox aim to bolster their roster for a potential playoff push.

The Guardians have long used the trade deadline to balance current needs with long-term development. Top prospect Kyle Manzardo is viewed as the likely future at first base, making a midseason move for Santana more plausible. Trading him could also help Cleveland target either a veteran arm or near-MLB-ready pitcher to reinforce its rotation.

Santana isn’t the only Guardian on the trade radar. Outfielder Lane Thomas and closer Emmanuel Clase have also drawn interest. Clase, under team control through 2028, could command a significant return package.

For Santana, a trade would mark yet another chapter in his well-traveled but impactful MLB career — one that began and may soon again transition away from Cleveland.