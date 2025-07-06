The Cleveland Guardians haven't had the season they wanted so far. Cleveland is struggling to tread water in the American League Central. As a result, the team may be offloading some players ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase could be one of those players moving on, per USA Today.

“Clase should bring in a haul of prospects if the Guardians move him. He is under team control through 2028, owed $6.4 million in 2026 with $10 million club options in 2027 and 2028,” Bob Nightengale wrote.

This season, Clase has posted 18 saves for the club. He holds a 3.13 ERA, and a 4-2 record. The Guardians are 40-47 overall, and one of baseball's most disappointing clubs.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

The Guardians could be moving some other players

Clase has pithed for the team since 2021. He is one of several Guardians players listed as a trade candidate, according to Nightengale.

“The Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana by the end of the month, who could be a nice fit for the Boston Red Sox, while also potentially moving outfielder Lane Thomas,” Nightengale added.

This season hasn't gone the way Cleveland hoped. The Guardians are currently in fourth in the AL Central, behind Kansas City, Detroit and Minnesota. Cleveland has lost nine of their last 10 games, heading into Sunday.

Clase has been extremely efficient as closer. He has allowed just one earned run since June 17. He has continued momentum he built last season, when he appeared in 74 games. During that campaign, the Guardians reliever allowed just five earned runs. Clase had his struggles though at the beginning of this season, but things have turned around.

Clase has made the last three All-Star games. He was also the American League saves leader for the last three seasons. The reliever was also selected as the American League Reliever of the Year in 2022 and 2024, respectively. The closer spent one season pitching with the Texas Rangers before he came over to Cleveland.

The Guardians are playing the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.