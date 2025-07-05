The Cleveland Guardians’ offensive struggles continued in Friday’s ugly 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The defeat extended the Guardians’ losing streak to eight straight games as the team dropped to 13.5 games back in the AL Central. But there’s some reason for optimism in Cleveland as Shane Bieber took a step toward an eventual return to the team.

Bieber threw a live batting practice to minor league hitters on Saturday, per Guardians reporter Paul Hoynes. Cleveland's ace took the mound at Progressive Field for the BP session prior to the team’s game against Detroit.

Can a Shane Bieber return save the Guardians’ season?

Cleveland lost the Cy Young winner after just two starts last season as Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2024. The eighth-year veteran was targeting a mid-season return to the Guardians in 2025 and appeared to be on track, beginning a rehab assignment in May.

However, Bieber suffered a setback after making his first rehab start for the Guardians’ Triple-A affiliate in Akron. The former Triple Crown winner experienced soreness in his surgically repaired elbow and was shut down to avoid further damage.

Despite the delay, Bieber remained determined to return to the team this season. Now he’s resumed the rehab process that will eventually lead him back to the Guardians. But he could be returning to a team playing out a lost season.

The Guardians’ have unravelled as a month-long slump has taken the team out of playoff contention. In addition to its offensive issues, Cleveland’s rotation has fallen apart.

Already missing Bieber, the Guardians lost Ben Lively to season-ending Tommy John surgery in May. Now Luis Ortiz is out while MLB conducts a gambling investigation involving the pitcher. And Tanner Bibee is struggling in his third season after a strong start to his career.

Cleveland has gone just 7-19 over the last month. The Guardians went from six games over .500 and in position for the second Wild Card berth on June 4 to six games under .500 and five games back in the Wild Card hunt on the Fourth of July.