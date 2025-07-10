Cleveland Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez has become one of the more under-appreciated players in baseball during the course of his excellent career, and this season feels like it is no different. As the Guardians have slipped down the standings and now find themselves far behind in the American League playoff picture, Ramirez and his teammates have been out of the national discussion.

That doesn't mean the six-time All-Star hasn't been producing. He has still been a force in the middle of the Guardians lineup, and he proved so one again on Wednesday night with another monster home run against the Houston Astros.

José Ramírez has homered for the third straight day! pic.twitter.com/4pMJddi1yb — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is the third consecutive day with a home run for Ramirez, so he has been a terror during this series in Houston. This big fly gave the Guardians a 2-0 lead in the first inning as they look to complete a shocking road sweep of the AL West leaders, so it was a critical swing to get Cleveland off on the right foot. As it stands, they currently lead 2-0 in the fifth inning.

Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning of Cleveland's 7-5 win over Houston on Monday that gave the Guardians a big lead. He also sent one out of the park on Tuesday, a two-run home run in the first inning of what ended up being a 10-6 Cleveland victory in 10 innings.

The Guardians need all the wins they can get at this point in the season, as they came into the night at 42-48 and well out of the playoff picture. With less than a week to go until the All-Star break, Cleveland is 15 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central and is 5.5 games out of the final wild card spot, so it has a lot of ground to make up.

Ramirez was selected as an All-Star once again in 2025, but he is opting to skip the game to recover and focus on the second half of the season. If this series in Houston is any indication, he is already firing on all cylinders and will bring plenty of momentum into the second half of the calendar.