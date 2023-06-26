Only one player is capable of stopping Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon according to the former coach of Roger Federer.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win a joint-record eighth title at the All-England Club this year following his French Open victory earlier this month.

The Serbian's win in Paris notably saw him win an impressive 23rd Grand Slam title with many in the tennis world not only anointing him as the GOAT, but expecting him to add to that tally when Wimbledon commences from July 3-16.

Should Djokovic triumph at Wimbledon like he has the last four years, he's also all but expected to win the US Open later this year and achieve the elusive career slam — becoming the first player to do so since Rod Laver in 1969 in the process.

With that said, is there anyone who could stop him? Most would assume it would be one of Carlos Alcaraz, Nick Kyrgios or Daniil Medvedev.

But for Annacone — former coach of Federer and Pete Sampras — only Alcaraz is capable.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Well the question is, can anyone knock off Novak, right? That’s the question. A lot’s going to depend on the draw and style matchups,” Annacone said (via Tennis365). “I still think the best player just to take Novak out is a guy named ‘Carlitos’ Alcaraz.

“Just because he can hurt you so many different ways. I think on a grass court, there’s a lot of people that can create the opportunity. But to do it three out of five sets in a major is such a difficult question. I think Alcaraz has the best shot at just taking Novak out for me.”

However, it won't just be about tennis ability for Annacone — managing the situation and pressure of the moment is equally important.

“If it’s going to be a new face at the end of the tournament, at that tournament, more than any tournament on the planet, it’s gonna be about who manages the situation,” he added. “It’s not gonna just be about forehands and backhands.

“It’s about walking under the archway, Centre Court at Wimbledon, and understanding what you have to do [in the] semis and finals. That is a different time to play tennis.”

That happens to be something Novak Djokovic excels at, highlighted by his seven Wimbledon titles.