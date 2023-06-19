Novak Djokovic only has to chase down the records of Serena Williams and Margaret Court to be the undisputed greatest tennis player who has ever lived. These expectations for the Serb are not just from the general public. Legends like Jimmy Connors also think he can beat the record entering Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old tennis legend now owns the grand slam record over Rafael Nadal. He accomplished this after his French Open victory. As Wimbledon nears, many expect Novak Djokovic to have a repeat performance. None have higher hopes for him than Jimmy Connors, per Urvi Mehra of Sportskeeda.

“That experience that Djokovic has, you know he’s been on the winning and losing side of Grand Slam finals, going in there and understanding what it takes,” Connors said.

He then laid his lofty expectations for Novak Djokovic entering the grass-court season.

“A lot of that enters into the mental part of it. So now he had, and he still does, the chance to separate himself from Federer and Nadal. He’s at 23, what’s it going to be? 30? 30 Grand Slams? I mean, if he plays another, how many more years can he play? He’s 36 so could he play another 3-4 years and what can he get out of that?” he declared with much hope that Djokovic does become the greatest of all time.

The Serb has not yet outlined his plans to prepare for Wimbledon. He will face familiar foes in Nick Kyrgios, and Andy Murray among others as he shoots for his 24th grand slam title win.