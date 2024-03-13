Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd has nothing but high praise for USC freshman guard JuJu Watkins, heralding her as a professional in the making. Loyd's insights into Watkins' career and her impact on women's college basketball shed light on the shifting dynamics of the sport.
Watkins, who has been turning heads with her remarkable performance for the USC Trojans, was praised by Loyd for elevating the team's profile and changing the narrative around a once under-the-radar program.
“I might be biased, but I’ve been working out, knowing Juju Watkins for a long time. It’s cold working out with Phil Handy, I got to know her since before she was in high school. She’s a pro. College basketball is all just G League for her. Just reps,” Loyd said, as reported by Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “She’s changing the mindset and put a team that wasn’t really talked about back on the map,” Loyd said.
Watkins' impressive stats, averaging 28.2 points per game, highlight her on-court dominance. Her journey mirrors the growing visibility and competitive edge in women's basketball, highlighted by Loyd's commentary on the sport's evolution.
“Girls are starting to train earlier … The game has obviously gotten way better now,” Loyd said.
Elevating women's basketball
Loyd's observations extend beyond individual achievements by players like JuJu Watkins, touching on the broader spectrum of women's basketball. The visibility of the sport, enhanced by media coverage and the rise of social media, has played a pivotal role in its growth. Loyd believes the untapped market for women's basketball presents a unique opportunity for expansion.
“It is so untapped … The market has to grow. There are too many good teams. Too many good players. The marketing is still low. It’s skyrocketed. It has no choice,” Loyd said. “That’s just where the shift is. And obviously, the wave now from a marketing standpoint, is to want to invest more and see that it’s another market that hasn’t been really tapped in to.”
The introduction of NIL rules has been a game-changer, allowing college athletes to profit from their personal brand. Loyd sees this as a catalyst for attracting more attention and investment to the professional level.
“NIL is helping a lot too … it’s exciting. It’s a good time to turn the wave,” she said.