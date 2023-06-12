Sue Bird's time in the WNBA has come to an end and on the day when everyone in Seattle celebrated her career in a retirement ceremony, Megan Rapinoe and Macklemore showed up to show the legendary Seattle Storm star nothing but love.

“Congratulations on like, arguably the best career that anyone has ever had in the history of any sport ever,” Rapinoe told Bird in front of a huge crowd at Climate Pledge Arena.

It's a statement that has raised many eyebrows around social media, but Rapinoe did not say that to trigger debates but just to express genuine admiration and pure love for her partner. What's undeniable is that Sue Bird is an all-time basketball great that helped bring women's basketball to an elevated level compared to where it was before she arrived on the WNBA scene.

Rapper Macklemore also shared a heartfelt message for Sue Bird, thanking the four-time WNBA champion for the “ripples of change” that she has given the world of women's basketball.

In a WNBA career that started in 2022 and ended in 2022, Sue Bird had managed to collect a total of 6,803 points, 3,234 assists, 725 steals, and 71 blocks, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from behind the arc.

There's a whole lot more to Sue Bird than just her impressive resume in the WNBA, as she was also part of five Olympic gold medal-winning USA women's basketball teams in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 editions of the games. Perhaps the most memorable of all those Olympic trips for Sue Bird was the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games because it was there where she met Rapinoe.