It’s a big day in the Sun Belt Conference and after another year of hard-fought battles, we finally arrive at the conference finale with two teams left standing. The South Alabama Jaguars (19-15) will take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (25-7) in Pensacola, Florida to determine the Champions of the Sun Belt Conference. Both teams’ seasons have led them to this moment as the score will be settled on Monday night. Check out our college basketball odds series for our South Alabama-Louisiana prediction and pick.

The South Alabama Jaguars began the Sun Belt tournament as an improbable eight-seed and have since gone on to win three straight games, advancing themselves to the Championship game against Louisiana. The Jaguars went 8-2 in their last ten games of the regular season to finish strong, but dropped their regular season finale to this same Louisiana team. They’ll be looking for revenge as they try to steal the Sun Belt and shock the conference.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have been one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference all year. They finished their regular season with four consecutive wins to enter the conference tournament as the two-seed. From there, they were able to handle Georgia Southern and Texas State fairly easily to advance to the championship. They’ll have the slight upper-hand in this one having beaten the Jaguars once before.

Here are the South Alabama-Louisiana college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Sun Belt Championship Odds: South Alabama-Louisiana Odds

South Alabama: +1.5 (-118)

Louisiana: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch South Alabama vs. Louisiana

TV: ESPN 2; ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread

South Alabama is excited to be finding themselves in the conference ‘ship, but they’re certainly not surprised. They’ve been on a serious run the last month by winning eight of ten to close the season and are now deep into the Sun Belt tourney. A stagnant team throughout the year, their offense has been firing on all cylinders, scoring more than 70 points in nine of their last ten. They’re also coming off a 52% shooting game in their last win and have consistently been able to shoot at least 40% from three in their last few wins. South Alabama will need to limit their turnovers, however, as they’re playing against a strong Cajuns defensive front-court.

South Alabama has been a great covering team at 21-11 ATS. It’s extremely worth noting that this game will played at a neutral site this season. The Jaguars are 5-1 SU in neutral site games and 6-0 ATS. They’ve been especially hot during this tournament, which is why the odds makers have this as a one-basket spread. If South Alabama can continue their hot shooting, they’ll be crowned Sun Belt Champs.

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread

The Ragin’ Cajuns have been a top team in the Sun Belt this year and as a two-seed in the conference tournament, have a great shot against a team they handled during the regular season. They won both of their first two tourney games by convincing margins. The Cajuns control the tempo of the game and are very good in their half-court offense. They’re heavily anchored by Junior Froward Jordan Brown. He puts up great numbers and is ranked 32nd in the nation in both scoring (19.6 PPG) and FG% (57.8).

Louisiana will have a huge advantage in the paint and should work the ball to Brown early and often. In his two other meetings with this Jaguars team, Brown is averaging 25.5 PPG and 9.5 RPG. He’ll be a huge presence down low and should be able to lift his team to a victory if he can draw fouls and convert from the line. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-0 SU in neutral site games this year.

Final South Alabama-Louisiana Prediction & Pick

South Alabama is on a great run and can easily win this game if their threes begin to fall. Louisiana will have to dig in defensively and clog up the paint. The Cajuns will be aggressive in both slowing and picking up the tempo throughout the game, so look for them to run some set-plays in the half-court. I like the Ragin’ Cajuns to get the job done and cover this spread.

Final South Alabama-Louisiana Prediction & Pick: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns -1.5 (-104)