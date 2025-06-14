The Orlando Magic enter the 2025 NBA Draft with momentum and ambition. After a .500 season and a first-place finish in the Southeast Division, the Magic have begun to transition from a rebuilding team to a legitimate playoff contender. The front office, led by Jeff Weltman, has made it clear: this offseason is about “win-now” moves, not developmental gambles. With two first-round picks, No. 16 and No. 25, Orlando has the flexibility to address immediate needs or package assets for a bigger move. But what would constitute the perfect outcome at No. 25? The answer is rooted in the Magic’s most glaring weakness and their evolving roster identity.

Identifying the Need: Shooting, Shooting, Shooting

Orlando’s Achilles’ heel in 2025 was painfully obvious: perimeter shooting. The Magic finished dead last in the NBA in three-point percentage at 31.8% and struggled to generate enough attempts, ranking just 23rd in threes per game. Even the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope failed to move the needle, and the lack of consistent outside threats put a ceiling on the offense, which ranked 27th in the league. The ripple effects were felt throughout the roster, sapping confidence and making it easier for defenses to pack the paint against stars like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

The front office and coaching staff have publicly acknowledged this deficiency, and there’s a strong expectation that at least one of the Magic’s first-round picks will be used to address perimeter scoring. The perfect outcome at No. 25, then, is clear: land an NBA-ready shooter who can step into a rotation role immediately.

Who Fits the Bill?

This year’s draft class is not top-heavy, but it offers a deep pool of experienced college players and role-player types in the late first round. Two names consistently linked to Orlando at No. 25 are Walter Clayton Jr. from Florida and Rasheer Fleming from Saint Joseph’s. Both fit the Magic’s criteria for shooting and immediate contribution, but each brings a unique profile.

Walter Clayton Jr., a 6’3” senior guard, is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the draft, hitting 38.6% from three on high volume while averaging 18.3 points per game for the Gators. He’s praised as a knockdown shooter and an off-ball weapon, with scouts noting his ability to slot into a rotation right away. Clayton’s experience, poise, and shooting versatility make him a plug-and-play option for a team that can’t afford to wait on development.

With two first-round picks, Orlando has the ammunition to be aggressive. There’s credible buzz that the Magic could package No. 16 and No. 25 to move up for a higher-impact prospect, especially if a coveted shooter or playmaker slides out of the lottery. However, the back half of the first round is expected to see a run on “safe” role players and shooters, exactly the archetype Orlando needs.

If the Magic stand pat at No. 25, the perfect scenario is that one of their top shooting targets, ideally Clayton Jr. or Fleming, falls into their lap. Both players fit the “win-now” mandate and address the team’s most urgent need without requiring a major trade or roster shakeup. They also provide cost-controlled depth, which is critical as Orlando approaches the luxury tax “first apron” and contemplates bigger moves for veteran stars.

How the Pick Elevates Orlando

Adding an NBA-ready shooter at No. 25 would have an outsized impact on the Magic’s rotation. With Gary Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both potentially on the move or in reduced roles, there’s a clear path to minutes for a rookie who can space the floor and defend his position. A player like Clayton Jr. could slot in alongside Jalen Suggs or Franz Wagner, providing gravity off the ball and opening driving lanes for Banchero.

Meanwhile, a stretch forward like Fleming would allow Jamahl Mosley to experiment with smaller, faster lineups, keeping pace with the league’s trend toward versatility and transition offense. Either way, the pick would help Orlando’s offense take the next step, making them a more balanced and dangerous playoff team.

The perfect outcome for the Orlando Magic at No. 25 in the 2025 NBA Draft is simple but crucial, select a proven shooter who can contribute immediately, filling the team’s most pressing need and supporting their push for postseason success. Whether it’s Walter Clayton Jr., Rasheer Fleming, or another sharpshooter who fits their culture, the Magic must resist the temptation to swing for upside and instead prioritize fit, readiness, and skill. With the right pick, Orlando can turn a persistent weakness into a new strength—and signal to the league that their rebuild is officially over.