Suni Lee has some good news for her followers. After being hacked, the decorated Olympics gymnast revealed that she has regained control of her X account. “OMG guys finally got my twitter back,” Lee said on Friday afternoon. This positive update brings an end to an unfortunate ordeal, but the damage might already be done.

The hacker ostensibly used the athlete’s status and platform to run a scam. A post from Lee’s account announced that the Tokyo Summer Games All-Around gold medalist was selling MacBook Pros, which she was said to have autographed, for $600 as part of a fundraiser.

Lee warned her fans of the fraudulence via Snapchat, urging them to report the hacker, per Essentially Sports’ Disita Sikdar. Many people were already dubious before being alerted of the cyber crime, but based on the comments section, others might have been cruelly victimized. Hopefully, consequences will be doled out to the perpetrator of this terrible theft.

Considering that Lee, Simone Biles and most of the United States’ Olympics gymnastics squad is currently performing in the Gold Over America Tour, the former Auburn Tigers standout surely did not want to have her attention split because of a scammer. She can now move forward with her teammates and take solace in knowing that her X account no longer appears to be compromised. This woman is no stranger to adversity, though.

Suni Lee put forth an inspirational run at Paris Olympics

Lee was diagnosed with a rare and incurable kidney disease last year, causing her to end her college career and temporarily consider retirement from gymnastics altogether. Following much physical and mental anguish, she decided to keep fighting.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota native qualified for her second Olympics team in her home state, culminating in an emotional scene. She proceeded to win one gold and two bronze medals in Paris this past summer, bringing her total medal count to six (third-most in women’s gymnastics history). Whether or not she competes again, Lee has already left an indelible mark on the mat.

Hopefully, she can also have some peace of mind now that this hacking issue has finally been thwarted. But neither Suni Lee nor any other social media user can afford to put their guard down when it comes to these type of miscreants.