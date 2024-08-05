LeBron James is hailed as a legend not just in basketball circles, but in all of professional sports as well. James' legacy will live on forever, and his impact is stretching beyond the four corners of the basketball court. For instance, Team USA gymnast Sunisa Lee took after the Los Angeles Lakers star by celebrating her bronze medal finish in the uneven bars gymnastics event by clapping her heart out with her hands still coated in powder, giving everyone a powerful image reminiscent of the King.

In so doing, the official Olympics account on X gave Lee the nickname, “Sunisa LeeBron” — catching the attention of the Lakers star in the process. James, in fact, mightily approves of the nickname bestowed upon the 21-year-old gymnast, congratulating her on his official Instagram account.

“AYYYYYEEEEEEEE @sunisalee ‍💨‍💨‍💨 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. YOU'RE AWESOME!! Congrats on everything!” James wrote in an Instagram story.

Sunisa Lee's second time representing the United States in the Olympics has been nothing short of a success. In addition to her bronze medal finish in the bars event, she was also a member of the gymnastics team, led by Simone Biles, that won the gold medal in the team all-around event. She also won another bronze medal in the individual all-around event.

Only 21 years of age, Lee's Olympic career is only getting started. What better way for her to announce her return in the grandest international gymnastics stage by taking LeBron James' iconic gesture and putting her own twist into it as James begins to pass the torch to the next generation of Olympians who will maintain Team USA's dominance.

Suni Lee got next

Despite her young age, Suni Lee is already a decorated Olympian in her own right. She first represented USA in the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo, and she turned heads immediately with the way she performed. She won the gold medal in the individual all-around event, with her overall score of 57.433 being good enough to beat the competition.

She may not have defended her all-around crown in Paris, finishing third instead before celebrating in a LeBron James-like fashion, but she still contributed to the USA's team event gold medal victory in a major way.

But the biggest piece of history Lee made was when she became the first Asian-American woman to take the Olympic all-around crown and she also became the first woman of Asian descent to become the all-around champion. She has already made her mark, and she's only getting started,