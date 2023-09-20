The Phoenix Suns had a relatively successful 2022-23 NBA season. They did not reach the NBA Finals, but they did finish top four in the West and made it to the postseason again. Led by their dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns showcased a balanced and potent offense, complemented by a tenacious defense. However, as the team prepares for the 2023-24 NBA training camp, one player who may find himself in danger of losing his starting job is Josh Okogie. Despite his hustle and defensive prowess, Okogie's production and fit within the starting lineup have come under scrutiny, making him a potential candidate for a role change in the upcoming season.

The Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 NBA Season

The Suns had a rather solid 2022-23 NBA season. They finished with a record of 45-37 and secured one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference. They were led by superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who combined for 53.8 points per game. Of course, Durant came in at a very late stage already. Still, they helped the Suns average 113.7 points per contest, which was good enough for middle-of-the-pack. On the defensive end, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, and Bismack Biyombo anchored the team, helping to stifle opponents and contribute to their success.

In the playoffs, the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. However, they lost to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the second round. Despite their strong performance and the addition of KD, the Suns were unable to return to the NBA Finals. They also had to deal with some distractions. The 2022-23 season was the last under Robert Sarver's ownership group, as he was suspended from league-wide activities on September 13, 2022. This was due to an independent investigation revealing ugly behaviors he had throughout his tenure as franchise owner of the Suns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here we will look at one Phoenix Suns player in danger of losing his starting job in the 2023-24 NBA training camp.

Josh Okogie's Potential Role Change

Josh Okogie, a wingman for the Phoenix Suns, may be in danger of losing his starting job during the 2023-24 NBA training camp. While Okogie's hustle and defensive abilities have been praised, his overall production and fit within the starting lineup have been called into question. Recall that he averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last year. He also shot 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Suns' coaching staff will experiment with different lineups and evaluate players based on recent production and opposing matchups. This may lead to a loss of Okogie's starting position and a more fluid role for him.

The Case Against Okogie as a Starter

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Josh Okogie

Kevin Durant

Deandre Ayton

===

Cam Payne

Jordan Goodwin

Damion Lee

Keita Bates-Diop

Yuta Watanabe

Chimezie Metu

Drew Eubanks Is this Suns roster good enough to contend for a title? pic.twitter.com/xbz5EgSqk7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 30, 2023

There are several reasons why Okogie's starting job may be in jeopardy. First, his offensive contributions have been inconsistent. His scoring and shooting percentages fluctuated throughout the season. While Okogie's defensive prowess is undeniable, his offensive limitations can hinder the team's overall performance. This is especially true when sharing the court with other non-shooters. Additionally, the Suns' recent acquisitions of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have added more dynamic perimeter weapons to the starting lineup. This development will potentially push Okogie to a bench role. However, Okogie's defensive reputation has landed him a potential spot in the starting five to begin the year.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Okogie's role, he has shown promise as a valuable contributor to the Suns' success. His all-around contributions make him valuable in fantasy and could earn him a big spot in the Suns' playoff rotation. These include his ability to fill out the stat sheet. Remember that Okogie averaged 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game since moving to the first unit. The Suns need grit, activity, and defense, with a little bit of offense, from the fifth starter spot, and Okogie has the potential to fill that role.

The Suns' Depth and Flexibility

One of the Suns' strengths heading into the 2023-24 NBA season is their depth and flexibility. With a talented roster that includes players like Booker, Durant, Beal, and Ayton, the Suns have the luxury of experimenting with different lineups and rotations. This depth, combined with the team's emphasis on production and matchups, could lead to Okogie losing his starting job. The coaching staff could try to find a more versatile player who can better complement the team's offensive and defensive strategies.

Looking Ahead

As the Phoenix Suns prepare for the 2023-24 NBA training camp, one player who may find himself in danger of losing his starting job is Josh Okogie. Despite his hustle and defensive abilities, Okogie's overall production and fit within the starting lineup have come under scrutiny. With the team's depth and flexibility, the Suns' coaching staff may opt for a more versatile player. They might want someone who can better complement the team's offensive and defensive strategies. Sure, Okogie's contributions to the team should not be overlooked. Still, a potential role change could ultimately benefit the Suns as they strive for another deep playoff run.