Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul will be re-evaluated next week for his groin injury, but could miss the next three games of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup versus the Denver Nuggets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Although Paul is no longer an offensive powerhouse, this news is devastating for the team and fans, who patiently waited to see their entire superstar core healthy. After one NBA Playoffs round and less than two games of another, those injury fears have been realized when Paul’s leadership and renowned basketball IQ is needed most.