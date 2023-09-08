It's no secret that the Phoenix Suns are going to be stacked in the upcoming season. After acquiring Kevin Durant late last season they already were, with perhaps the greatest offensive player of all time joining Devin Booker as well as Deandre Ayton. But when Bradley Beal joined them during this off-season, that lethal trio turned into a quartet, and almost unequivocally the best one in the league.

That leaves one spot in their starting lineup, and Frank Vogel has discussed what he will be looking for in a player to fill that spot.

“I think the one that is going to fit the best, really,” Vogel said. “We’ll have a lot of guys that have an opportunity to be that fifth guy. The versatility of maybe being able to guard multiple positions or maybe it’s an elite shooter. Maybe it’s just another playmaker. We’ll put a lot of different combinations throughout the year…we’ll see how it plays out.”

Evidently, whoever fills that fifth spot isn't exactly going to be the focal point of their offense, but they've got plenty of options. The likes of Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Yuta Watanabe and Damion Lee are likely to all be in the mix, but as Vogel suggested, it won't necessarily be the same player in that position throughout the course of the season.

Realistically, the Suns could probably put me out there and still be pretty competitive, but if they can find a fifth starter who manages to maximize the incredible talents of the quartet around them, it will make them an even more daunting prospect than they already are.