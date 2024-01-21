Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker revealed his Nike “Book 1” signature shoe-line will release in stores Feb. 17.

Booker responded to consumers who are disappointed by the shoe's release.

Sources inform ClutchPoints the Suns' star will release a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Ashen Slate” colorway at launch. This information is corroborated by Complex Sneakers, which is criticizing the launch of Booker's shoe.

Booker's frustration drew ire from Shaquille O'Neal, who jokingly said Booker should join Reebok.

Shaq is attempting to recruit Devin Booker to Reebok after some of Booker’s comments online regarding his signature Nike Book 1 sneaker were taken out of context 👀 pic.twitter.com/D32uffaFCx — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 21, 2024

Booker, who is the Suns' franchise player, is one of three NBA players to be in the top-10 in both scoring (27.0) and assists (7.7) this season.

Booker is in his ninth NBA season and to some is a top-five player in the world. Booker in the 2022-23 playoffs became the first player since Michael Jordan to record at 330 points through the first nine games of any postseason run. Booker had done so with a 70% true shooting percentage, the best ever by a player who scored at least 300 points over a span of nine playoff games.

Booker this season is teaming up with stars Kevin Durant, who was traded to Phoenix in February to try and win the franchise's first-ever title, and guard Bradley Beal, who the team acquired in June.

Beal, Durant and Booker have played in 11 games, largely due to injuries. The Suns are 23-18 and have been on a tear with nine wins in their last 12 games.

Phoenix is looking to make a chase toward the top-four seeds of their conference, which would give them a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Booker's shoes have released 500 pairs in December of the orange colorway.

The Suns are listed with the fourth-best odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship, according to FanDuel.

Booker is the team's defacto point guard and is slowly improving his rhythm.