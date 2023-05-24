The Phoenix Suns seem to have four finalists for their vacant head-coaching position.

Or do they?

Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns had advanced former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and their own associate head coach, Kevin Young, to meet for interviews in the coming days.

Shortly after, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said the Suns had another candidate among their coaching finalists: former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

Then, things got weird. TNT’s Chris Haynes said the Suns had yet to advance to the final stage of their interviews for the job and were expected to meet with Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

ClutchPoints has learned only that Nurse is a favored candidate for the Suns.

Phoenix is looking for a coach who can earn respect and demand accountability from its players, according to Charania. The Suns are also looking for offensive creativity.

Last week, Charania reported Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was the Suns’ No. 1 option after they fired coach Monty Williams. However, Lue is under contract, and it seems unlikely he and the Clippers will part ways.

Based on what is out there, the Suns may have at least favorites for the job. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro reported Tuesday that Young is a candidate for the job and could be a finalist.

Phoenix has guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant under contract for multiple seasons. Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been aggressive in building a winning team since he took majority control in February and is likely to pursue what he feels to be best for the team’s future.