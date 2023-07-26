As part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the NBA and the NBPA recently agreed to remove marijuana as part of the list of banned substances in the league. As it turns out, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant played a key role in this major development. The former league MVP tells all in a recent interview.

Acoording to KD himself, he actually spoke to commissioner Adam Silver about this issue personally. The Suns star also shared his true feelings on marijuana use as well how its reputation has evolved through the years:

“I actually called [Adam Silver] and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substances list,” Durant said. “I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world. The stigma behind it wasn't as negative as it was before. It doesn't affect you in any negative way. … I just enjoy the plant, as simple as that.”

When asked how his conversation with the commissioner went, Durant revealed that he didn't really have to convince Silver about his stance:

“He smelt it when I walked in so I didn't really have to say much,” Durant said. “He kinda understood where this was going. It's the NBA, man, everybody does it. It's like wine at this point.”

"I actually called [Adam Silver] and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substances list… It's the NBA, everybody does it. It's like wine." Kevin Durant on the NBA lifting its ban on marijuana. (via @cnbcevents)pic.twitter.com/zZdybfaWKt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

Kevin Durant hesitated a bit before making his bombshell revelation about “everybody” in the league using marijuana. This is a poorly kept secret within the association, but for this type of conclusive statement to come from such a prominent member of the league is still a noteworthy development. As KD said, it's just like wine for the players at this point.