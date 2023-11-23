Shaquille O'Neal refused to back down on his Bol Bol to Victor Wembanyama comparison, to the surprise of Spurs fans.

The San Antonio Spurs are just 3-11 on the young NBA season, which has tempered the hype surrounding first overall pick Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 star center known as ‘Wemby.'

Wembanyama received a surprising comparison to Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal a few weeks, back, which caused Charles Barkley to lose his mind. The Spurs jersey debut of Wembanyama led to a sellout of historical proportions that few fans could have ever expected.

On Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, it was revealed that O'Neal has doubled down on his controversial comparison of Wembanyama, the 2023 number one overall draft pick, and Bol, who has been a backup throughout most of his NBA career.

O'Neal shared the following comments with Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg, doubling down on his Bol Bol comparison when asked if he had any plans of changing his mind about it.

“No, I’m not because if you listen to what I said, I said you guys are acting like Wemby is the first 7-foot-5 player that dribble coast to coast, put it between his legs and shot a three [pointer],” O’Neal said. “[Wembanyama] is not. Bol Bol is the first. I never compared the two. I just said you guys act like you’ve never seen it before, but you have. You’ve seen Bol Bol do it.”

On November 2, Wembanyama became the first player since O'Neal to compile 85 points, 35 rebounds, and 10 blocks in his first five games.

The Spurs big man is currently averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting just over 42% from the field.

