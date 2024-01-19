Suns center Bol Bol is out for the fifth time in six games due to a right foot sprain. More here on his injury:

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol will not travel with the team for its game Friday in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

Bol Bol (foot) OUT, won't travel with team to New Orleans for Friday's game, but Frank Vogel still doesn't think it's a "long-term" injury. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 18, 2024

Bol, who signed on a minimum deal with Phoenix after he was cut by the Orlando Magic, has appeared in 12 games this season. He started to become a bench piece the Suns found a rhythm with before his injury.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said he does not expect Bol, who has a right foot sprain, to be out long-term.

Bol is the son of NBA legend Manute Bol. Manute was 7-foot-6 and is known for his defense.

Bol Bol has said he can play guard since he has good ball-handling skills. However, he is 7-foot-3 and has been playing center for the Suns.

Bol Bol in four games this month averaged 8.8 points on 77.8 percent shooting including 75 percent from the 3-point line. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest.

The Suns have championship expectations in 2023-24. Phoenix is coached by Vogel, who won the 2020 championship with LeBron James and the LA Lakers, and has three of the best pure scorers in the NBA: Kevin Durant; Bradley Beal; and Devin Booker.

Durant to some is a top-3 player still and is having a great season, averaging 28.9 points — which is fifth-most in the NBA — 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is shooting the third-best 3-point percentage at 47.1, which is behind only the Milwaukee Bucks' Malik Beasley and the Suns' Grayson Allen, who is interested in staying in Phoenix amid rumors of a trade.

The Suns are 8-3 in their last 11. Phoenix is eighth in the West with a 22-18 record.