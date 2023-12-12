Suns guard Bradley Beal spoke to the media ahead of the team's game against the Warriors Tuesday at Footprint Center.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is back, and not backed out, from playing.

Beal will make his return in a Suns uniform Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. Beal has played in only three games through 22 contests.

“It’s been a game of patience,” said Beal, who was listed out for the last three weeks following a Nov. 12 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to a back strain.

Beal dealt with tightness in his back through training camp and said the issue was more than a strain, which was the official injury.

Bradley Beal said he’s “really excited” to play with Devin Booker this season for the first time. Said Book’s playing at an “elite level.”#Suns #ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/L0sscIzfNB — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 11, 2023

“It was more than a strain,” Beal said. “I can’t get into all that. I can’t get give you all the details of it, I’d be here all day.”

Here are the biggest takeaways from Beal’s media session.

Patience pays off

Beal said his issue was “more than a strain,” indicating he had a road to recovery that definitely needed time.

Beal returned from a lingering issue in the preseason to play in the Suns’ in-season tournament group play opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beal in the game dunked over LeBron James and late in the first half fell on his back, a scary moment. The next game, he tweaked his back and was ruled out for three weeks.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said the team is entering “stage one” of getting its big three of Beal, forward Kevin Durant, who is questionable for Tuesday with a left ankle injury, and guard Devin Booker gelling on the floor.

“This still becomes the initial phase of these three playing together,” said Vogel, who is expected to be a missing piece the Suns need to win a championship.

Phoenix is 22 games, or more than 25 percent, through its season.

Beal comment on strain

Beal said his issue was “more than a strain” and he wouldn’t get into more details about the extent of it.

“…We’d be here all day,” Beal joked.

The Suns seemed to be content with returning Beal from back tightness when he sat out the team’s second preseason game Oct. 12.

But the issue continued.

Beal played with Booker and Durant in the Suns’ game against Portland Oct. 16. He was expected to play in the final preseason game but tweaked his back and was out until November.

People close to the situation have speculated Beal’s issue could be more severe than had been reported.

Beal is necessary for the Suns’ ball-handling and point guard tasks.

“Relieve some of that pressure off Book,” Beal said, “and allow him to be an elite scorer.”

Booker is the Suns’ only point guard, even though he is a two-guard. Booker is averaging 8.1 assists but has been subject to double- and triple-teams as the team’s true playmaker.

“That’s what we’re trying to stay away from,” Beal said.

Excitement to play with Durant and Booker

The Suns could have one of the best offenses of all time.

Key word: Could.

Phoenix is yet to have Beal on the floor with Durant and Booker, much less the Suns’ second-leading scorer and franchise player.

“He’s playing at an elite, elite level right now,” Beal said of Booker.

Bradley Beal's take on playing with Devin Booker for the first time this regular season: "He’s playing at an elite level right now. It was tough the last couple games, just seeing him get double-teamed, triple-teamed. Like, that’s what we want to avoid. That’s what we’re trying… pic.twitter.com/EIIKfnPNZt — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 12, 2023

Beal should help the Suns’ offense, but it remains to be determined if they need a backup point guard.

Indications have been Phoenix needs more playmaking to open up space and shots for their shooters, including Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Yuta Watanabe.

Beal said he, Booker and Durant are a “three-headed snake” and the Suns go as those three do.

“I hate to be in that position, but to hear from K and hear from Book, like, ‘No, take your time, make sure you’re 100 percent, we got it,’” Beal said about wanting to come back. “‘We have more than enough to stay afloat and push this thing to where we want to go. We need you down the stretch.’ That made me feel awesome every single day.”

Beal and the Suns play the Warriors and former Phoenix guard Chris Paul Tuesday at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcasted by TNT.