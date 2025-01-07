Change is difficult for many, and that includes Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal. After Beal was benched by Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer, the decision came as a shock. A $50 million player who has been a starter for his whole career was being sent to the bench.

While many had a variety of emotions on the matter, the same applies to Beal. Following the Suns 109-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Beal dropped a team-high 25 points in 30 minutes. He explained via AZCentral's Duane Rankin about the decision to come off the bench.

“A little difficult,” Beal said. “Coach made a decision. I'm not going to sit there and argue with him, I'm not going to sit here and be a distraction. I'm not going to sit here and be an a**hole.”

Phoenix now has a 16-18 record and snapped a four-game skid. Before the game, Budenholzer revealed the exact reason behind Beal's benching. Many thought it was more than a basketball decision. Regardless, Phoenix picked up a much-needed win against a fully loaded 76ers team.

Will the Suns sustain success with Bradley Beal off the bench?

It's a one-game sample size but the Suns bench completely dominated the 76ers. Beal got to his spots and hit 10 of his 15 shots. For any player, that's an extremely efficient game. That's been the story this season for the Suns wing. Before Monday's game, he was shooting 48% from the field and 39% from three. Those numbers are set to increase thanks to his performance.

Having an elite scorer off the bench is a guaranteed win for any team. However, he brings more than just scoring to the table. Beal has stepped up his defense tremendously this season. When Beal is alone, they have allowed 96.9 points per 100 possessions. Also, they outscored opponents by 19.7 per 100.

It's a small sample size but the evidence is there. The two-way play is on full display. Plus, not many teams have a scorer, much less a player coming off the bench like Beal. Regardless of the success, the Suns will need to flip the switch as they are on a back-to-back.

They'll take on the Charlotte Hornets before heading back to Phoenix and starting a brief three-game homestand. The Beal experiment will continue as long as it sustains wins. Or, the experiment will continue until he's traded. However, the former Florida basketball standout has everything in the palm of his hand.

His no-trade clause means he dictates where to go. In the meantime, all the team, and Beal himself can focus on, is winning basketball games.