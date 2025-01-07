As soon as the Phoenix Suns benched Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, it sparked plenty of questions. However, head coach Mike Budenholzer put those to rest on Monday's pregame availability. He explained exactly why he made the change before Monday's matchup vs the Philadelphia 76ers, via Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.

“I think we just feel like we needed to make a change,” Budenholzer said. “We need to, throughout a 48-minute game, figure out your best combinations. Your best ways to try and have success. They are two important players to us, two very good players for us. We just felt like we needed to make a change.”

The Suns sit 12th in the Western Conference and have a 15-18 record. Despite the numerous injuries to Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, when they've been on the court, much hasn't translated into success.

They started 9-2 but once Durant went out with a calf injury, the ship lost its sail and almost sunk. There was an inconsistency on both sides of the floor. Furthermore, the trio has only played 13 games together this season. There's a discrete hesitancy about who will get the ball to score.

Benching Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic is about winning

Even with Tyus Jones running the point guard, Beal has acted as more of a facilitator to Booker and Durant when he's playing. As a result, his scoring has been reduced. While the former All-Star's efficiency is the best it's been, he's taking fewer shot attempts. He is playing third fiddle to Booker and Durant, which isn't an easy adjustment.

However, more of the questions stem from: Will Beal get traded, and what about the $50 million he's being paid? Many fans and analysts aren't pleased that a $50 million man is coming off the bench. Although Beal was pissed after Saturday's loss, coming off the bench could heighten that.

“The conversations between James (Jones), Josh (Bartlestein) and myself and Mat (Ishbia) often included, they're happening on the daily on everything,” Budenholzer said. “You can't deny or hide from the importance of trying to figure out how to help our team. This move of finding combinations throughout the 48 minutes can help us have success.

“We're kind of in this together. Just like the players, we're all in it together. We're all trying to figure out the best way to be our best,” Budenholzer continued. “It's been good, healthy conversations. They're pros. I talk to them individually, I think they want what's best for the team. A lot of respect for them and appreciation for them.”

Will Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic remain with Suns?

Considering Beal hasn't come off the bench at all in his career, this might be the beginning of the end. After all, the Suns have been aggressively pursuing Jimmy Butler and would need Beal involved in the deal. On the flip side, Nurkic's value is at an all-time low. He's averaging career lows in multiple categories. Furthermore, his confidence is zapped.

The Bosnian Beast, as is his Instagram handle, hasn't been quite as ferocious this season. Again, there's a reluctance to be the dominant force in the paint. While it's difficult with Beal, Booker, and Durant all on the floor, they are perimeter shot creators. Nurkic can dominate the glass and the interior, which he's capable of doing.

Plus, his defense has been bad, along with Beal. The starting unit has allowed 122.3 points per 100 possessions and has been outscored by 17.7 per 100. However for the Suns wing, when he's by himself, they have allowed 96.9 points per 100 possessions. Also, they outscored opponents by 19.7 per 100. While it's a small sample size, that could be what Budenholzer saw.

Furthermore, the Suns will hope this move gains some wins in a loaded January. At this time, there's no point of return.