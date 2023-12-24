Bradley Beal remains optimistic despite dealing with one of the worst ankle sprains of his career.

The Phoenix Suns are trying to cope with their early-season slump. The Suns are 14-14, sit at 10th in the Western Conference, and are on a two-game losing streak. Bradley Beal has not had much time alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant due to an injury-plagued season. Now, Beal is breaking the silence on how tough his December 15th ankle injury was.

Bradley Beal opens up on the details of his ankle injury and his mindset going forward

Beal described in detail how his December 15th ankle injury happened. He thought the injury was worse than it was it turned out to be.

“When I first got hurt, I honestly thought I broke my ankle,” Beal admitted, per ESPN Andscape. “It was honestly the worst I've ever sprained it or treated it. And it's weird watching the replay. I can see step-by-step how it happened. And it is totally out of everybody's control.”

Beal referred to Donte DiVincenzo's shot contest that saw the Knicks guard accidentally fall into Beal's path. The Suns guard acknowledges that the injury was a freak accident that was just “the way of the game.”

Still, the former All-Star was in heavy pain. After his adrenaline calmed down, his joint stiffened and he could not walk on the ankle. Nevertheless, Beal is focused on the healing process and has a healthy mindset.

“But I'm in a really good place right now. A lot better than I thought, that's for sure. I know we got a little timeline out there, but I think it will be before that,” Beal said.

Beal was slated to miss at least two weeks, but he wants to get on the court as soon as possible. When he does, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will be happy to have him as Phoenix works to overcome its early-season woes.