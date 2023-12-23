Phoenix Suns forward Udoka Azubuike excited Kevin Durant enough for him to leap out of his seat and pump his fist.

Then, Durant received a technical foul for walking on the court. Suns guard Devin Booker, who complained about Durant's technical, did right after.

After the game, Durant took the high road when asked about the call even though many observers felt the decision was poor from referee Josh Tivens.

Via AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin:

“I talked to the ref about it,” Durant said after the game. “I stepped on the court a little too far and I can't do that. It's disrespectful to the refs and the game. The rules that's in place for the game, I can't break them like that because I'm excited for my teammates regardless of what type of play it was.”

It was fair for Durant to be thrilled.

Azubuike, who had only played two games and nine combined minutes this season, had 11 points and 11 rebounds. He made all five of his shots.

Azubuike stepped in for the Suns, who were without starting center Jusuf Nurkic for the first time this season. Nurkic did not travel with the team due to personal reasons.

Azubuike spoke with Rankin about his performance. Suns coach Frank Vogel called Azubuike, a former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and second-team All-American with Kansas, an “ass-kicker.”

“It feels good,” said Azubuike, who was 5-of-5 from the field. “Whenever I have the opportunity to go out there on the floor, I'm playing, I play for them, it always feels good.”

Azubuike said he was surprised by Durant's technical.

“I didn't know why he got the tech,” Azubuike said. “He was just happy it was a great play.”

Azubuike could factor into the Suns' rotation given his performance.

Phoenix lost to the Kings, 120-95, and return to play on Christmas Monday against the Dallas Mavericks at home.

The Suns struggled again in the game and guard Eric Gordon complained to media about his shot attempts. You can read more about the story from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.