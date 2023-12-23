Udoka Azubuike got Kevin Durant so excited that he walked on the court and received a technical. Devin Booker did after.

Phoenix Suns forward Udoka Azubuike excited Kevin Durant enough for him to leap out of his seat and pump his fist.

Then, Durant received a technical foul for walking on the court. Suns guard Devin Booker, who complained about Durant's technical, did right after.

During the Suns vs. Kings game, Kevin Durant (on the bench) and Devin Booker both received technical fouls in this particular play.

After the game, Durant took the high road when asked about the call even though many observers felt the decision was poor from referee Josh Tivens.

Via AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin:

“I talked to the ref about it,” Durant said after the game. “I stepped on the court a little too far and I can't do that. It's disrespectful to the refs and the game. The rules that's in place for the game, I can't break them like that because I'm excited for my teammates regardless of what type of play it was.”

"Fearless." Kevin Durant on Udoka Azubuike play in loss to Kings. Can this lead to more minutes? "I hope so. You never know in this league. Guys can play extremely well and still just be a numbers game where guys make more money than you, they're not going to play you."

It was fair for Durant to be thrilled.

Azubuike, who had only played two games and nine combined minutes this season, had 11 points and 11 rebounds. He made all five of his shots.

Azubuike stepped in for the Suns, who were without starting center Jusuf Nurkic for the first time this season. Nurkic did not travel with the team due to personal reasons.

Azubuike spoke with Rankin about his performance. Suns coach Frank Vogel called Azubuike, a former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and second-team All-American with Kansas, an “ass-kicker.”

"I was surprised. I didn't know why he got the tech. He was just happy it was a great play." Udoka Azubuike on Kevin Durant celebrating his dunk in the 1st half of Friday's loss at Sacramento. Durant came too far onto the court from the bench.

“It feels good,” said Azubuike, who was 5-of-5 from the field. “Whenever I have the opportunity to go out there on the floor, I'm playing, I play for them, it always feels good.”

Azubuike said he was surprised by Durant's technical.

“I didn't know why he got the tech,” Azubuike said. “He was just happy it was a great play.”

Azubuike could factor into the Suns' rotation given his performance.

Phoenix lost to the Kings, 120-95, and return to play on Christmas Monday against the Dallas Mavericks at home.

The Suns struggled again in the game and guard Eric Gordon complained to media about his shot attempts. You can read more about the story from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.