The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season with a record of 6-1. They have a chance to improve on that record on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. While star guard Bradley Beal appeared on the Suns’ injury report ahead of the game, as per the official NBA report, it appears as if they don’t have much to worry about.

Bradley Beal is listed as probable on the Suns’ injury report amid a right elbow injury. He has missed two games so far this season as he’s been dealing with both elbow and shoulder issues.

Beal did play in the Suns’ last three games though after missing their road win on Oct. 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers. During the Suns’ most recent game, a win against the Miami Heat, Beal finished with seven points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

The Suns have been noticeably better this year after struggling for much of the first half of the 2023-24 season under former head coach Frank Vogel. The team fired Vogel in the offseason and brought in Mike Budenholzer who guided the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 championship.

Bradley Beal’s impact on the Suns

This Beal’s second full season with the Suns after arriving in Phoenix in an offseason trade ahead of the start of last year. The Suns’ plan was form a new Big 3 alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Last season was a major disappointment for the Suns though as they struggled for much of the season before mounting a run during the second half of the year. They were then eliminated in a sweep in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But things look different this year, and Beal is a big part of that. He’s settled into the role as the Suns’ third scoring option behind Durant and Booker.

During the six games he’s played in so far, he’s been averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A three-time NBA All-Star selection, Beal began his career with the Washington Wizards after they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Beal played 11 seasons with the Wizards before they moved him to the Suns.