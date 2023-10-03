Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal each said at the team’s media day Monday they will play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Durant emphatically said he will play in the Olympics next year. When asked, Booker was also direct and said, “I’ll do it.”

“I will play in the Olympics next year.” Kevin Durant will be with Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics 🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c3E8SUBTJO — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 2, 2023

Durant and Booker played for the United States in the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were postponed to 2021. Beal was expected to play for Team USA but withdrew due to health and safety protocol.

Durant is one of the NBA’s biggest names and perhaps the greatest USA basketball player ever. He is Team USA’s all-time leading scorer and has won three Olympic gold medals.

Booker played in the Olympics after the Suns went to the 2021 NBA Finals. He is entering his ninth season and is looking to get Phoenix back to championship contention.

Beal, who is a three-time All-Star, was traded to the Suns this summer for former point guard Chris Paul, guard Landry Shamet and five second-round picks among other assets.

The Suns on Monday introduced their 2023-24 roster, which maybe is their best ever. Phoenix’s team will be led by Durant, Beal and Booker, who are expected to create one of the most skilled offenses in NBA history.

Phoenix will be coached by Frank Vogel, who is a 2020 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Others around the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, noted serious interest in playing in the Olympics. James was reported to be interested in playing by The Athletic’s Shams Charania with Durant, Booker and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry seen as candidates to join him.