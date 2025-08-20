The Houston Texans went 3-13-1 just two years ago. They ended up with two top-three draft picks after that, and that kicked off a quick and effective rebuild.

Houston has won 10 games in each of the last two seasons, and they could be even better in 2025. So, who will make the 53-man roster this year?

Quarterback (2):

C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills

C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons ever. He joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana on the list of the only signal-callers to ever lead the league in both passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio. He set numerous other records during his rookie season, including being the youngest playoff starting quarterback ever, having the most passing yards in a game by a rookie (470), and having the most passing touchdowns in a game by a first-year player (five).

The impressive rookie campaign made it obvious that MVPs are likely in Stroud's future, but he actually had a sophomore slump in which his numbers regressed. Expect Stroud to get back on track this season. Davis Mills will be his backup this season, and the Texans will hope to stash Graham Mertz on the practice squad. The rookie from Florida hasn't looked great so far, so he could very well clear through waivers.

Running back (5):

Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Jakob Johnson

The Texans have tons of depth at running back, which will likely make for a big-name cut. Dameon Pierce is on the roster bubble, but his experience as a starter and his recent reps with the ones mean he should make it over Dare Ogunbowale. The Texans having ball carrier depth is important because Joe Mixon is dealing with an injury, and Nick Chubb has been ravaged by injuries for consecutive seasons.

Both of those players have done a lot in their NFL careers, but they are also both likely well past their primes. That is where Woody Marks can make an impact. The rookie fourth-round pick might get carries right away. There is also a positional battle at fullback between Jakob Johnson and British Brooks. It isn't clear which player has the edge towards making the roster. Johnson has more experience, although Brooks was on the roster last year.

Receiver (6):

Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson

The Texans were supposed to have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL last year. Instead, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell all spent a sizable amount of time in street clothes because of injuries. Diggs is gone, and Dell will be out for the year, but a big season from Collins can be expected this year.

The Texans revamped their trove of pass catchers by drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel early in the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo know how to work well together as they played together in college at Iowa State. Christian Kirk was also acquired via trade, adding a 404 catch wide receiver to the offense.

The Texans recently traded John Metchie, potentially opening up a roster spot for a different receiver. Xavier Hutchinson is a fan favorite, and Justin Watson brings championship pedigree. Braxton Berrios is the notable cut here. Berrios is a slot receiver, so Metchie's departure increases the likelihood that he makes the team, but there just aren't enough spots to go around.

Tight end (4):

Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Harrison Bryant, Luke Lachey

The aforementioned Metchie trade brought Harrison Bryant into the fold. He'll join a group where Dalton Schultz is the incumbent and Cade Stover can work in 12 personnel or as an H-back. The Texans are deep at tight end, but there is likely only one roster spot available for either Luke Lachey or Irv Smith Jr. to take.

Smith has a couple of good seasons to his name, but he did next to nothing with the Texans last year. Meanwhile, Houston has a draft pick investment in Lachey.

Offensive line (10):

Aireontae Ersery, Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews, Ed Ingram, Tytus Howard, Juice Scruggs, Blake Fisher, Jarrett Paterson, Trent Brown

The offensive line was the worst position group in Houston last year, so the Texans completely revamped the trenches, and they will likely keep 10 blockers just to ensure that they get things right.

Aireontae Ersery, Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews, Ed Ingram, and Trent Brown are all new additions to the roster, the latter of whom is recovering from a patellar tendon tear but could be ready for the start of the season.

Defensive line (8):

Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Tim Settle Jr., Sheldon Rankins, Darrell Taylor, Derek Barnett, Mario Edwards, Folorunso Fatukasi

Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter form arguably the best pass-rushing duo in football. The two edge rushers combined for 23 sacks last season.

Sheldon Rankins is an aging veteran, which forces fellow old head Denico Autry off the roster. Rankin and Tim Settle Jr. will be backed up by Folorunso Fatukasi, an elite run stuffer. Darrell Taylor, Derek Barnett, and Mario Edwards provide depth and should all contribute to Houston's defensive line rotation at some point.

Linebacker (5):

Henry To'0To'o, Azeez Al-Shaair, Christian Harris, E.J. Speed, Jamal Hill

Henry To'oTo'o, Azees Al-Shaair, and Christian Harris are all roster locks. E.J. Speed should have no problem making the team, either. The final roster spot at linebacker will come down to a battle between Jamal Hill and Jake Hansen. Hill's special teams ability likely gives him the edge.

Cornerback (6):

Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lasster, Jalen Pitre, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, D'Angelo Ross

Derek Stingley broke out in a big way last season and established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The cornerback on the other side of the field, Kamari Lasster, is a pretty good partner in crime, too. Jalen Pitre can play in the slot or at safety, and Jaylin Smith was a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The team liked Tremon Smith enough to bring him back for a second stint after he spent two years with the Denver Broncos. Tremon Smith can also help in the return game. D'Angelo Ross gets the final spot over former first-rounder Damon Arnette.

Safety (4):

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Calen Bullock, Jaylen Reed, M.J. Stewart

Jimmie Ward had a solid career, but his injury history, combined with his recent arrest, means his time in the NFL is likely coming to a close. Winning follows C.J. Garner-Johnson wherever he plays, and Calen Bullock is expected to have a breakout season. M.J. Stewart is primed to make the 53-man roster, and Jaylen Reed makes three Jaylen/Jalens in Houston's secondary.

Specialists (3):

Tommy Townsend, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Blake Ferguson

There is no competition at kicker and punter. Ka'imi Fairbairn and Tommy Townsend have those spots locked down. However, long snapping competition was recently brought in when the Texans signed Blake Ferguson. Ferguson was a rare long snapper to be drafted back in 2020, and he may get the job over Austin Brinkman.