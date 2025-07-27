The Washington Commanders need to get one of their best players back on the field. Washington is stuck in contract negotiations with receiver Terry McLaurin, who is seeking a long-term extension. McLaurin took one big step on Sunday that could eventually lead to a new deal.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has reported to training camp, per the team's social media. But that does not mean his holdout is over.

Washington announced on Sunday that McLaurin has been reinstated from Reserve/Did Not Report and placed on teh Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

NFL insiders made it clear on Sunday morning that McLaurin's return to training camp does not mean that an extension is imminent.

“Terry McLaurin reporting back to the Commanders should not be confused with progress on a deal,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote. “The two sides remain apart on a contract, and will continue discussions aimed at a new deal.”

Schefter added that McLaurin will no longer be fined $50,000 a day for not reporting to training camp. But his contract dispute with the team still rages on.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke with the media on Sunday and said that he is “really pumped” that McLaurin has shown up to training camp.

He added that the team will continue to talk with McLaurin's agent to attempt to work out a new deal.

Commanders' Bobby Wagner weighs in on Terry McLaurin's contract “business”

McLaurin's teammates want him back with the team as soon as possible. But they aren't going to squeeze him for an update on his contract negotiations.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner explained the complexities of NFL contract negotiations in a recent interview.

“It’s a business and so some of the business is not your business,” Wagner said about McLaurin's contract negotiations. “You let them take care of the things they need to take care of and focus on yourself. But understand that he’s still a part of the team. He’s still somebody that is a huge presence in this locker room, he’s an amazing figure in this community and this locker room – somebody that we’re excited to have whenever the business gets worked out.”

Wagner added that patience is the most important thing when navigating an important contract negotiation. He knows that teammates asking questions will do no good.

“You just sit there and wait and you hope that something is done. That’s what you do and when it gets done, you celebrate and bring them in and we move on,” Wagner said. “That’s really how it is so we talk about real number so let business take care of business and it’s going to take care of itself however it’s supposed to.”

Hopefully the Commanders can reach a deal with McLaurin very soon.