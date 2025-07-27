The New York Mets are looking to make moves at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. New York sits atop the National League East at this time. The Amazins are one of the best teams in baseball. And they look like a potential World Series contender as MLB enters its final few months.

All this said, the Mets have work to do. New York is first place in the NL East, as mentioned. However, they only own a half-game lead over the Philidelphia Phillies. They are on a six-game winning streak, but the thin lead in the division means they aren't in a comfortable position.

New York is not in danger of missing out on the postseason. At least, not as things stand. They should experience October baseball once again this year. After making the National League Championship Series in 2024, they hope to go on a similar run this fall.

To make this happen, the Mets may need to swing some trades over the next few days. New York can address a few areas of need this week. And with that in mind, here are two prospects the Mets should consider trading at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline.

Blade Tidwell may be MLB ready

The Mets drafted Blade Tidwell in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He has risen through the minor league ranks over the years. And in 2025, he made his major league debut. It was an up-and-down time in the majors, though, and he has since returned to minor leagues.

Tidwell doesn't throw for impressive velocity. But he has a solid fastball that sits around 94-96 miles an hour. He combines this fastball with a plus slider that can miss bats. His other pitches include a sweeper, cutter, and a sinker. Again, Tidwell won't blow hitters away. However, the movement on a lot of his pitches can tie hitters into a pretzel.

Given that Tidwell has reached the majors, he could be an attractive option for MLB Trade Deadline sellers. He could work as a solid mid-to-back-end rotation piece in a few years. His pitch arsenal could also play as a high-leverage reliever. There is a lot a rebuilding team can work with if they swing a trade for this Mets prospect.

Jesus Baez is a potential Mets trade candidate

The Mets signed Jesus Baez out of the Dominican Republic in 2022. He wasn't heralded as one of the team's more impressive signings at the time. However, he has proven himself in the minor leagues, and he could be an intriguing trade candidate as the MLB Trade Deadline nears.

Baez's power has broken through as of late. He improved his exit velocity to around 105 MPH at the age of 19. He can make adjustments when down in the count. And he flashes the ability to pull the ball well while also lifting it into the air.

He has some decent speed to his game, as well. But he may never be an elite baserunner. Especially after a recent knee injury. He can see time at shortstop and third base if he reaches the majors. His power tool gives him a chance to be a valuable player at the major league level. If a team is willing to be patient, the Mets could dangle him as a trade candidate over the next few days.