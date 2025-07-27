The New York Mets are looking to make moves at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. New York sits atop the National League East at this time. The Amazins are one of the best teams in baseball. And they look like a potential World Series contender as MLB enters its final few months.

All this said, the Mets have work to do. New York is first place in the NL East, as mentioned. However, they only own a half-game lead over the Philidelphia Phillies. They are on a six-game winning streak, but the thin lead in the division means they aren't in a comfortable position.

New York is not in danger of missing out on the postseason. At least, not as things stand. They should experience October baseball once again this year. After making the National League Championship Series in 2024, they hope to go on a similar run this fall.

To make this happen, the Mets may need to swing some trades over the next few days. New York can address a few areas of need this week. And with that in mind, here are two prospects the Mets should consider trading at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline.

Blade Tidwell may be MLB ready

New York Mets relief pitcher Blade Tidwell (40) walks off the field after getting taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets drafted Blade Tidwell in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He has risen through the minor league ranks over the years. And in 2025, he made his major league debut. It was an up-and-down time in the majors, though, and he has since returned to minor leagues.

Tidwell doesn't throw for impressive velocity. But he has a solid fastball that sits around 94-96 miles an hour. He combines this fastball with a plus slider that can miss bats. His other pitches include a sweeper, cutter, and a sinker. Again, Tidwell won't blow hitters away. However, the movement on a lot of his pitches can tie hitters into a pretzel.

Given that Tidwell has reached the majors, he could be an attractive option for MLB Trade Deadline sellers. He could work as a solid mid-to-back-end rotation piece in a few years. His pitch arsenal could also play as a high-leverage reliever. There is a lot a rebuilding team can work with if they swing a trade for this Mets prospect.

Jesus Baez is a potential Mets trade candidate

The Mets signed Jesus Baez out of the Dominican Republic in 2022. He wasn't heralded as one of the team's more impressive signings at the time. However, he has proven himself in the minor leagues, and he could be an intriguing trade candidate as the MLB Trade Deadline nears.

Baez's power has broken through as of late. He improved his exit velocity to around 105 MPH at the age of 19. He can make adjustments when down in the count. And he flashes the ability to pull the ball well while also lifting it into the air.

He has some decent speed to his game, as well. But he may never be an elite baserunner. Especially after a recent knee injury. He can see time at shortstop and third base if he reaches the majors. His power tool gives him a chance to be a valuable player at the major league level. If a team is willing to be patient, the Mets could dangle him as a trade candidate over the next few days.

More New York Mets News
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after making the final out against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Pete Alonso takes down Giants with game-ending grabMike Gianakos ·
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) rounds third base before scoring in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field.
Mets’ perfect Steven Kwan trade proposal to GuardiansZachary Howell ·
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) reacts after a win over the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets set to target bullpen help as trade deadline draws nearJordan Llanes ·
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS and winning the series 3 games to 1 during the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field.
Mets on verge of pressing gas pedal before trade deadlineJosh Davis ·
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after hitting a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo dishes truth on resurgent 2025 seasonJosh Davis ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor responds to New York’s first big trade deadline splashJosh Davis ·