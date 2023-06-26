Bradley Beal wrote a tribute to the Washington Wizards fans and team in a story for The Players' Tribune released Monday. Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns June 18. He also wrote about what it will mean to be a Sun:

“To everyone in Phoenix: I'm excited to play for you all, and to be a part of the Suns organization,” Beal said. “One thing I'm realizing about this team is that the days of my sons wearing BEAL #3 jerseys are probably over. I'm pretty sure they're going to be asking for #1 (Devin Booker's jersey) or #35 (Kevin Durant). But I'll take that L — this group has a chance to be special.”

Beal will join a Suns team that has two of the top players in the NBA, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Beal, Durant and Booker will be the best scoring trio in the NBA.

The Suns have been a championship contender since the 2020-21 season, when they fell two games short of an NBA title. Phoenix won a franchise-best 64 games during the 2021-22 season and became a title favorite this season when it traded for Durant.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns are going all-in on a championship this season. They traded starting point guard Chris Paul and guard Landry Shamet for Beal, who is 29 years old and averaged a career-best 31.3 points per game two years ago. Phoenix is reportedly planning to bring back starting center Deandre Ayton in free agency to create what is the most talented four-man lineup in the NBA.

Phoenix still has work to do to fill out its roster, but Beal's acquisition is huge. The Suns were defeated by the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in six games in the Western Conference semifinals this past season. They are doing everything they can to try and become champions for the first time in franchise history.