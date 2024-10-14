The Phoenix Suns are embarking on a new chapter with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer at the helm, and he is already implementing some minor changes. Star guard Bradley Beal noted that Budenholzer is encouraging the team to adopt a more aggressive approach, which has required some adjustment.

“I’m trying to program myself to just be more aggressive. “Bud is forcin’ me to do that. He’s forcin’ all of us to be like that, like shoot more 3s, look to shoot, look to be aggressive,” Beal remarked.

The Suns were one of the most underwhelming teams in the NBA last season, resulting in the termination of former head coach Frank Vogel.

“It’s different in a lot of ways, so we’re all tryna kinda program ourselves to stop passin’ up shots, be more mindful of shootin’ 3s. I shot a stepback 2 at the top of the key, and I was mad. I’m like, ‘S—, if I take one more step back, it’s a 3.’ So, it’s just tryna get that mindset back, but I think just bein’ more aggressive helps me in that fashion,” he continued via a video from Gerald Bourguet of Fansided.

The Suns entered the season with major goals after assembling a star trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, but the team only won 49 games in the regular season before being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, as Phoenix embarks on its second season with the star trio of Beal, Booker, and Durant, the expectation is that Budenholzer can harness their talents and lead the team to reach its full potential.

Booker led the Suns to the NBA Finals during the 2020-21 season, and he aims to return to that level with Beal and Durant as his teammates. Phoenix is still on the quest for its first championship in franchise history.

Players like Beal, Booker, and Durant will need to share the ball, but Budenholzer encourages them to be assertive in their shooting. Last season, Booker averaged the most shots per game among the trio, followed by Durant and Beal.

The Suns' success extends beyond their Big 3, and Budenholzer's message likely resonates with the entire roster. To become serious contenders for the championship, Phoenix will need its supporting cast to step up and support the stars this season.

The Suns will kick off their regular season on October 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers, providing fans with their first glimpse of how Budenholzer will implement his strategies in a game that counts for Phoenix.