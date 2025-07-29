The Detroit Tigers were busy on Monday afternoon. First, the Tigers traded for Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Then, Reese Olson was ruled out for the season due to a shoulder strain. Finally, outfielder Parker Meadows went on the injured list before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Detroit does not appear concerned about Meadows's injury, at least. In fact, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris believes the team caught the issue before it became serious. And he expressed optimism that this absence will be a short one.

“Fortunately, we think we caught it early, so there won't be a tear or a high-grade strain,” Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Monday, via Detroit Free Press writer Evan Petzold. “We're hopeful that he's going to be back soon. I think the good part is we caught it early.”

Tigers approached Parker Meadows about injury

Meadows missed the first 60 games of the 2025 MLB season due to an injury he suffered in Spring Training. As a result, Detroit has been carefully monitoring his health. And they saw something in his play from Sunday's 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays that concerned them.

“If you go back and watch, he was a little guarded in center field, also a little guarded around the bases,” Harris explained, via Petzold. “We approached him about it.”

Meadows had a fine day at the plate despite the injury. In three at-bats, he recorded two hits and scored two runs. He was replaced by Jahmai Jones in the 8th inning, however. Detroit broke out of a major offensive slump to score 10 runs on 10 hits as a team on Sunday.

Meadows was a major reason the Tigers made the postseason in 2024. They hope he can be a spark plug for them down the stretch, as well. Hopefully, he can return to the diamond soon with no further complications.