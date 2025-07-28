The Chicago Sky are in another season of their rebuild centered around the duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. A huge part of building a winning team is putting the right pieces around the franchise cornerstones. The Sky felt they had a temporary answer at point guard with veteran Courtney Vandersloot, but Vandersloot suffered a season-ending injury leaving the Sky thin at guard. The Sky made a couple of recent roster moves to address that, including the signing of Sevgi Uzun, the team announced on Monday.

The Sky’s signing of Sevgi Uzun is for a rest-of-season contract. The Sky had a full roster of 12 players, so to make room for Uzun, the team waived veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson. Jefferson had recently returned to the lineup following a late season debut due to a leg injury.

Uzun joins the Sky after having participated at Eurobasket with the Turkish national team. Uzun had begun the season with the Phoenix Mercury, but was cut following her departure for Eurobasket. While this is only Uzun’s second season in the WNBA, she brings a wealth of professional experience from overseas.

Uzun played close to ten years overseas before coming to the WNBA for the 2024 season when she was signed as a free agent by the Dallas Wings. This past offseason, Uzun was traded to the Mercury in the multi-team trade that involved Satou Sabally going to Phoenix.

Prior to being cut this season, Uzun had appeared in seven games for the Mercury at a little over 14 minutes per game. She had been averaging 1.6 points and 2.0 assists with splits of 21.4 percent shooting from the field, 12.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Uzun’s rookie season in 2024 with the Wings was much more efficient. She appeared in all 40 games, including 19 starts, at a little over 20 minutes per game. She averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The Sky are currently dealing with multiple injuries to key players including Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins.