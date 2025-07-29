Although the 2025 season hasn't quite gone to plan for the Boston Red Sox, it has still been a success to this point. Right now, the Red Sox are holding the last AL Wild Card spot. Although their lead might just be a half game over the Texas Rangers at the moment, the time is now for Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow to show faith in his team.

The offseason trade for staff ace Garrett Crochet was a masterstroke, as Crochet has adjusted well during his first season in Boston. The former Chicago White Sox ace made the All-Star team a few weeks ago and looks to continue helping the Red Sox push towards October. It's clear, however, that he could use a bit more help. Fellow offseason addition Walker Buehler has reverted to the form he showed during the regular season in 2024 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Breslow and the Boston brass paid $21 million for his postseason form, not the rough showing he displayed during the season's first 162 games.

There are currently five starting pitchers on the injured list. Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are coming off injuries themselves. The need for more starting pitcher is very apparent. One call Breslow definitely should make is to the Miami Marlins. If he can figure out the price it would be for either Sandy Alcantara and/or Edward Cabrera, then he should bring them to Boston. It might be tough to get both in one deal though. So, what would it take to bring in just Alcantara? Let's take a look what Boston might need to give up in a potential deal.

Red Sox have plenty of depth ready to trade for Sandy Alcantara

There are a couple of different routes that the Red Sox could take in a potential Alcantara deal. One would be to use their prospect depth, as Boston still features one of the majors' best farm systems. Pieces in Triple-A like infielder Vaughn Grissom, corner infielder Blaze Jordan and starting pitchers Kyle Harrison and Cooper Criswell could potentially help the Marlins right now. In Double-A, a couple more intriguing names like starter Payton Tolle or outfielder James Tibbs III, could be included in a deal for the former NL Cy Young.

However, Breslow's best move might be to use his current big-league depth for a possible one-on-one deal. Top prospects like Marcelo Mayer (currently on the IL) and Roman Anthony would be off the table. Yet, outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu could be available, as well as other pieces like infielder David Hamilton and catcher Connor Wong.

Let's say the Red Sox offer Miami Abreu for Alcantara one-for-one. It's a close deal; one the Marlins might make. However, to really seal the pact, let's say they also toss in Hamilton to help with the Marlins' middle infield situation. For a rebuilding team, getting two potential starters for a starting pitcher that might not get back to his former level of success would be wise.

Yet, imagine if Alcantara does get back there. Let's say a move to Boston revitalizes him and helps him get closer to his former elite form. If he continues to improve, then the Red Sox would undoubtedly be better with the 29-year-old at the top of their rotation with Crochet. Is Alcantara worth such a high price right now? In a sellers' atmosphere, anything is possible. The Red Sox need to do whatever they can to land what could be the biggest arm on the market before another team beats them to it.